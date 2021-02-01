Brokerages Anticipate Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. Alithya Group posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALYA shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alithya Group from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Alithya Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.95.

Alithya Group stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,724,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,883. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $163.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.97. Alithya Group has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alithya Group stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,274,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.50% of Alithya Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

