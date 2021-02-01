Brokerages Anticipate Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) to Post $0.26 EPS

Brokerages expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) to announce $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.29. Atlas reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atlas.

Get Atlas alerts:

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.11 million. Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATCO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Atlas from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

NYSE:ATCO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.51. 654,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,014. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Atlas has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $12.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Atlas during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Atlas during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Atlas by 15.3% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas during the 3rd quarter worth $358,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas (ATCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.