Brokerages Anticipate BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.22). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BigCommerce.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair began coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $98.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.50 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.42.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 212,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $13,966,032.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General Catalyst Gp V, Llc sold 981,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $64,568,674.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,689,517 shares of company stock worth $176,943,323.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

BIGC stock opened at $79.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $57.26 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BigCommerce (BIGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.