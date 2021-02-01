Brokerages Anticipate Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will report $2.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Biomerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 million to $3.46 million. Biomerica posted sales of $1.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full-year sales of $7.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.03 million to $9.89 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $20.57 million, with estimates ranging from $6.54 million to $34.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Biomerica from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Biomerica in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Aegis cut their price target on Biomerica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biomerica stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Biomerica as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMRA stock opened at $6.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of -0.47. Biomerica has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

