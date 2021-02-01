Brokerages Anticipate Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to Announce $1.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to post $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.26. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $292.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.42 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $102.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

CBOE traded up $3.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.95. 682,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,848. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $72.01 and a fifty-two week high of $127.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.06. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

