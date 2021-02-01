Brokerages Anticipate Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.40. Lumen Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer raised Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

Lumen Technologies stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,221,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. FMR LLC increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

