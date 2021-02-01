Brokerages Expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $160,000.00

Wall Street analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) will post sales of $160,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $240,000.00. Electrameccanica Vehicles posted sales of $240,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year sales of $510,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $380,000.00 to $630,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.42 million, with estimates ranging from $15.28 million to $17.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 61.89% and a negative net margin of 4,809.43%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million.

SOLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Electrameccanica Vehicles from $7.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter worth about $890,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 21,222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 639,003 shares during the period. 5.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOLO opened at $7.69 on Monday. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $628.40 million, a PE ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 3.08.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

