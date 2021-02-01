Brokerages Expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to Post $1.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $1.19. Kadant reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kadant.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Sidoti raised their price target on Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $142.95 on Monday. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $157.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total value of $74,753.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,758. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $2,064,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,756.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,728. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Kadant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Kadant by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kadant by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

