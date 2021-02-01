Brokerages Expect PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) will announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PQ Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. PQ Group reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PQ Group will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PQ Group.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). PQ Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. PQ Group’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PQ Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PQ Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in PQ Group during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in PQ Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PQ Group by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in PQ Group by 587.4% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 52,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 44,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in PQ Group during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PQG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,858. PQ Group has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.77. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

