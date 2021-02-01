Brokerages Expect SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 176.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SeaChange International.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 48.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 115,552 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in SeaChange International by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaChange International in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in SeaChange International by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 222,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 37,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaChange International in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SeaChange International stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $4.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.81.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

