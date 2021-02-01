Brokers Issue Forecasts for Brambles Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BXBLY)

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brambles in a research note issued on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Moulder now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brambles’ FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brambles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of BXBLY opened at $16.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.99. Brambles has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

