Brokers Issue Forecasts for Brambles Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BXBLY)

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brambles in a research note issued on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Moulder now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brambles’ FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brambles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
Brambles Company Profile
Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.
