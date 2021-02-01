Brokers Issue Forecasts for JetBlue Airways Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for JetBlue Airways in a report issued on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JBLU. Vertical Research lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen raised JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

JBLU stock opened at $14.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

