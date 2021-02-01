Brokers Offer Predictions for 8×8, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 8X8 in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 29th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on 8X8 from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Summit Insights raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.70.

EGHT stock opened at $35.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average is $21.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $39.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in 8X8 by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,331,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,739 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,298,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,748,000 after buying an additional 1,341,144 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 413.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 244,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 196,878 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 21.7% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 943,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,667,000 after acquiring an additional 168,322 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in 8X8 by 411.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 161,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 129,655 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 8X8 news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $29,230.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 19,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $588,887.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,397 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,507 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.