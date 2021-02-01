Brokers Offer Predictions for Autoliv, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Autoliv in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $7.10 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.74.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS.

ALV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.44.

ALV opened at $88.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 1.91. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $38.16 and a twelve month high of $95.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $258,868.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

