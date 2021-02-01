Brokers Offer Predictions for Fabrinet’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fabrinet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.54. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fabrinet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Shares of FN stock opened at $78.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.29 and its 200 day moving average is $69.99. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $87.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $429,987.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,174.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 53.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 44.0% in the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 14,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 4.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Fabrinet by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

