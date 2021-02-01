Brokers Offer Predictions for GFL Environmental Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for GFL Environmental in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $777.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.36 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GFL. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

NYSE:GFL opened at $28.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.64. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 91,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 27,729 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,460,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $938,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,179,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,553,000 after purchasing an additional 26,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

