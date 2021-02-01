Brokers Offer Predictions for Inter Parfums, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inter Parfums in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the company will earn $1.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $62.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.18 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $34.20 and a 12-month high of $71.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.72.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $160.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.80 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Inter Parfums by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Inter Parfums by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Inter Parfums by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $175,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,370. 44.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.