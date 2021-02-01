Brokers Offer Predictions for MAG Silver Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Raymond James decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for MAG Silver in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.26). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.04).

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered MAG Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$22.25 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.46.

Shares of TSE MAG opened at C$24.97 on Monday. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$5.33 and a twelve month high of C$29.24. The company has a current ratio of 232.23, a quick ratio of 231.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.80.

In other MAG Silver news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 4,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.24, for a total transaction of C$119,842.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,085 shares in the company, valued at C$4,825,820.40. Also, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$707,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,488 shares in the company, valued at C$5,447,410.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,423.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

