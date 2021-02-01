Brokers Offer Predictions for Polaris Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Northcoast Research increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Polaris in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Northcoast Research analyst B. Rolle now expects that the company will earn $8.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.20.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist raised their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $116.67 on Monday. Polaris has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $129.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.55 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 11,548 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $1,455,163.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,333.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 23,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,578 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Polaris by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,067,000 after purchasing an additional 28,529 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 48.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,247,000 after purchasing an additional 196,956 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 145.5% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,142,000 after purchasing an additional 346,393 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Polaris in the third quarter worth about $39,909,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Polaris by 42.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 361,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,149,000 after purchasing an additional 107,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

