Brokers Offer Predictions for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PB. Bank of America lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

PB stock opened at $67.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.96. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

