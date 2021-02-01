Brokers Offer Predictions for Southern First Bancshares, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:SFST opened at $40.10 on Monday. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 6,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $194,118.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,924.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,582 shares of company stock worth $372,283 in the last 90 days. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 230,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 410.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

