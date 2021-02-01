Brokers Set Expectations for American Express’ Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Express in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the payment services company will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.84. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Express’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AXP. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $116.26 on Monday. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in American Express by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,664 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in American Express by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,719 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,476,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of American Express by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 10,349 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.