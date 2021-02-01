Brokers Set Expectations for GoDaddy Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for GoDaddy in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 29th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GDDY. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

GoDaddy stock opened at $78.58 on Monday. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $91.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.01.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.25 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $39,311.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,031.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $244,928.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,025,090.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,617 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,653. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in GoDaddy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,451,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,236,000 after buying an additional 21,910 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth about $158,426,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 47.4% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,159,000 after purchasing an additional 516,802 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 646.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,426,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,132,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,007,000 after purchasing an additional 56,080 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

