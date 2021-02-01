Brokers Set Expectations for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

HTBI has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of HTBI opened at $21.00 on Monday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $27.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.68.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 12.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.7% in the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,536 shares in the company, valued at $709,430.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,800 shares of company stock valued at $519,582. Corporate insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

