Brokers Set Expectations for Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO)’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OVV. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price objective on Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) to C$21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.10.

Shares of TSE:OVV opened at C$20.11 on Monday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.95 and a 12 month high of C$22.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.25.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

