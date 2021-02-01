Brokers Set Expectations for South Plains Financial, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPFI)

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) – Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for South Plains Financial in a report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South Plains Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $18.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. South Plains Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in South Plains Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in South Plains Financial by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in South Plains Financial by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in South Plains Financial by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $431,000. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

