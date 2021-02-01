Brokers Set Expectations for Unity Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Unity Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 25.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $18.80 on Monday. Unity Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

