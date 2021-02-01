Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,930,000 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the December 31st total of 11,070,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $38.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.06. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $45.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,058.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.