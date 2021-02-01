Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)’s stock price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.47 and last traded at $79.84. Approximately 541,989 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,427,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.76.

BRKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upgraded Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.78.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.73 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $240,676.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,966.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robin Vacha sold 6,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $451,833.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,842.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,974. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

