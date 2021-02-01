Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)’s stock price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.47 and last traded at $79.84. Approximately 541,989 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,427,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.76.
BRKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upgraded Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.78.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.73 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08.
In related news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $240,676.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,966.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robin Vacha sold 6,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $451,833.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,842.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,974. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)
Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.
