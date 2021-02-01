Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,135 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.20% of Brown & Brown worth $27,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 432,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,585,000 after acquiring an additional 29,127 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after acquiring an additional 218,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 59,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 30,689 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $43.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

