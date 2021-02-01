BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) to announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. BRP Group reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BRP Group.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $65.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.28 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BRP shares. Raymond James increased their price target on BRP Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of BRP Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

BRP Group stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.60. 398,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.15. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $33.56. The firm has a market cap of $802.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.20, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc operates as an insurance distribution company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals and families.

