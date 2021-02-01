Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Brunswick in a research note issued on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman expects that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BC. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.07.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $86.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.64 and a 200 day moving average of $69.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

