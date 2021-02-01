Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.61% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brunswick from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

NYSE BC traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.89. 5,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,095. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $94.32.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Brunswick by 2.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,077,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,411,000 after acquiring an additional 44,591 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 27.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,872,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,327,000 after buying an additional 401,779 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 4.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,194,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,345,000 after buying an additional 45,552 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 171.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 865,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,975,000 after acquiring an additional 546,124 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP grew its position in Brunswick by 41.1% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 784,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,208,000 after buying an additional 228,341 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

