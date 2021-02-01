Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMTC shares. TheStreet upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.50 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bryn Mawr Bank from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $31.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.29 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.92. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $39.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average of $28.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $57.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.46 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

In other news, CFO Michael W. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $91,290.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,951.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Laplante purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $45,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 326.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 97,534 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,780,000 after acquiring an additional 21,275 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

