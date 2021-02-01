Bsr Reit Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.96. The business had revenue of C$39.78 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

