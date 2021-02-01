BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,545 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.3% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $45,000. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $69.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $163.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $73.92.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. Equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

