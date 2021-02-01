BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,427 Shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 79.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNE. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sony in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sony in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sony in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Sony by 71.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sony in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 7.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sony alerts:

NYSE:SNE opened at $95.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Sony Co. has a 12-month low of $50.94 and a 12-month high of $105.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sony has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.