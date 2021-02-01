BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 7,495 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 1.3% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $11,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,327.3% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $5,015,850.00. Insiders sold a total of 501,243 shares of company stock worth $68,703,231 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $128.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

