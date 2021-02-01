BTC Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,064,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,230,000 after acquiring an additional 236,451 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Novartis by 2.9% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,190,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,473,000 after acquiring an additional 62,239 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,542,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,102,000 after acquiring an additional 64,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 977,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,026,000 after acquiring an additional 34,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Novartis during the third quarter valued at $69,127,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVS. Argus upped their price target on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $90.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.11. The stock has a market cap of $207.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

