BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Financialcorp IN grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $97.57 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $103.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.63.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

