BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $4.18 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,908 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 31,215 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Roth Capital raised their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, 140166 raised their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $55.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.09. The company has a market cap of $225.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

