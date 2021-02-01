BTC Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 133.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 370.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock opened at $92.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $144.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.99.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.77). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.32.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

