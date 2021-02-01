BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.80% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of BTRS stock opened at $16.20 on Monday. BTRS has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $18.00.
About BTRS
See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.