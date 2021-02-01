BTU Protocol (BTU) Price Reaches $0.57 on Exchanges

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One BTU Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001689 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $51.35 million and $22,624.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded up 43.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00065930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $294.47 or 0.00871857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005910 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00051116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00036781 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,462.45 or 0.04329960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019886 BTC.

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,014,336 coins. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

