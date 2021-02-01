Burger Swap Price Up 49.9% Over Last Week (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 33.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Burger Swap token can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00003221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $12.68 million and approximately $31.22 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded up 49.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00047588 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00145810 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00068446 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00267923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00068500 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00038485 BTC.

Burger Swap Token Profile

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,198,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,823,167 tokens. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

Burger Swap Token Trading

Burger Swap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

