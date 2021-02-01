Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.95

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BZZUF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average is $21.09.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

