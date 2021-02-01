BZEdge (BZE) Achieves Market Cap of $260,696.97

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded up 120% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, BZEdge has traded down 73.2% against the dollar. One BZEdge coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BZEdge has a market cap of $260,696.97 and approximately $1.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00048006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00149903 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00068103 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00266197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00067151 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00038575 BTC.

BZEdge Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com . The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge

Buying and Selling BZEdge

BZEdge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BZEdge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BZEdge using one of the exchanges listed above.

