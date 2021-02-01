Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Releases Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.90-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.87.
NYSE:CBT traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.17. The stock had a trading volume of 409,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.55 and its 200 day moving average is $41.02. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90.
Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.58 million. Equities analysts expect that Cabot will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.13.
Cabot Company Profile
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.
