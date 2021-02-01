Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Releases Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.90-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.87.

NYSE:CBT traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.17. The stock had a trading volume of 409,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.55 and its 200 day moving average is $41.02. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.58 million. Equities analysts expect that Cabot will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.13.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.