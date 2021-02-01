Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-$1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88. Cabot also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.90-1.00 EPS.

CBT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Cabot from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Shares of NYSE CBT traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.17. 408,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,291. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average is $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.60. Cabot has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $49.90.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.58 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cabot will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

