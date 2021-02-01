CACHE Gold Price Down 0% Over Last Week (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One CACHE Gold token can currently be bought for $59.86 or 0.00176895 BTC on exchanges. CACHE Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $153,889.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CACHE Gold has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CACHE Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00066180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.00 or 0.00898374 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005932 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00051230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00037826 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.27 or 0.04350796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019818 BTC.

CACHE Gold Profile

CGT is a token. It launched on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 44,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,187 tokens. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CACHE Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CACHE Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.